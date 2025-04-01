ADP Condemns Brutal Murder of Nigerians in Edo State

By Tom Okpe

The Action Democratic Party, ADP, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic and senseless killings of Nigerians on March 28, who were traveling for Sallah holidays, through Uromi in Edo State to Kano State.

The victims were allegedly attacked on the highway in broad daylight, hacked down and burned in the vehicle they were travelling in.

But reacting to this incident in Abuja on Monday, Dr Sani Dawop, National Publicity Secretary of the Party, in a statement said, National Chairman of the Party, Engr YY Sani condemned the indiscriminate lose of lives.

“National Chairman of the ADP, Engr Sani, condemned the indiscriminate loss of innocent lives; this incident leaves a disturbing mark of jungle justice and underscores, alarming levels of insecurity, threatening our collective existence.

READ ALSO: Rejoinder: Niger Delta Group insists, Kuku, boyloaf, others behind Blackmail, malicious media attacks Against Otuaro, Tompolo

“The Party urges the Edo State Government and security agencies to take immediate and decisive action to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure they face justice. May God grant eternal peace to the souls of the departed,” it added.

Meanwhile, following the ADP, and other well meaningful Nigerians’ call, the Federal Government and Edo State Government have swung into action, demanding for justice saying; “We demand justice for the victims. This matter should not be swept under the carpet.”