ADP admonishes Muslim faithful to imbibe spirit of sacrifice

By Tom Okpe

The Action Democratic Party, ADP, has called upon Muslim faithful to embrace the spirit of sacrifice as demonstrated during the Eid-el-Adha, Sacrificial Sallah, celebrations.

The Party also said the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, SAW, who received divine guidance through the Qur’an, reminds us of the importance of making sacrifices for our spiritual upliftment.

In a Sallah message made available to the Daily Times om Saturday, Engr Yabagi Yusuf Sani, National Chairman of the ADP, urged Nigerians to remain steadfast despite challenges, posed by poorly conceived policies and unfulfilled promises of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and the APC.

“As the Nation approaches the 2027 elections, we cationed citizens to be vigilant against political demagogues and to support ADP candidates who we believe, genuinely prioritize interests of the country and wellbeing of its citizens,” the Party stated.

He emphasized that the ADP is committed to offering the best alternative for a brighter future.