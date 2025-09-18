Adeyanju seeks urgent intervention for over 200 Nigerians in Benin Republic prisons

Human rights activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has petitioned the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), seeking urgent intervention over the plight of more than 200 Nigerian citizens detained in prisons across the Republic of Benin.

In a petition to the government officials, Adeyanju, acting on behalf of his clients, including Ekene Bonaventure, Chigozie Chiedozie, and Hassan Ebbe, described the detention of Nigerians in Benin Republic as unlawful and in violation of international human rights standards.

He stated that many of the detainees, including over 125 indigent Nigerians, were being held without formal charges, trial, or access to fair hearing, amounting to “harsh, inhuman and degrading treatment.”

“This situation is not only a gross violation of the fundamental rights of these Nigerians but also contravenes binding international instruments to which both Nigeria and Benin Republic are parties,” Adeyanju wrote, citing the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The activist further alleged that most detainees had been denied access to legal assistance, medical treatment, and basic amenities, leaving them vulnerable to arbitrary and prolonged detention.

He revealed that one detainee, Salami Deyomi from Lagos, recently died due to overcrowding and lack of medical care.

Adeyanju, therefore, urged the Nigerian Senate to institute a fact-finding mission through its Committees on Foreign Affairs, Diaspora Relations, and Human Rights to investigate the status of Nigerians in Beninese prisons.

He also appealed to the Federal government to direct the Nigerian Embassy in Cotonou to urgently secure consular access to the detainees and take steps to safeguard their rights.

According to him, Nigeria must “invoke diplomatic and parliamentary pressure to ensure compliance with ECOWAS and AU human rights standards by the Republic of Benin.”

He stressed that the nation’s global reputation was at stake, saying: “The credibility of our dear country Nigeria is measured by how strongly it defends the rights and dignity of its citizens both at home and abroad.”

Adeyanju attached a list of names of his clients and other Nigerians detained at the Prison Civil De Adjagbo, Abomey Calavi, noting there were strong indications that more Nigerians were being held under similar conditions in other prisons across Benin Republic.