Adeleke sworn in as Osun gov, freezes state accounts

By Stephen Gbadamosi

New Osun State governor, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, and his deputy, Kola Adewusi, have taken the oath of office and allegiance as helmsmen of the state.

Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the last governorship election in the state, is succeeding the former Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to begin a four-year term as the sixth executive governor of the state.

The state Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, administered the oath of office on the duo of governor and deputy in an event attended by many dignitaries.

Adeleke came into the venue in a long convoy of vehicles around 11:20 a.m. and completed taking of his oath at about 11:50 a.m.

Addressing the people of Osun, Adeleke announced the immediate freezing of all the state government accounts in the banks and other financial institutions.

He also directed an immediate return to the status quo of all fresh appointments, placements and other major decisions taken by the immediate past administration with effect from July 17.

Adeleke also announced that there would be establishment of a panel to carry out an inventory and recovery of all the government assets.

The governor ordered an immediate reversal to the constitutionally recognised name of the state as Osun State from its former “State of Osun”.

According to him, all government insignia, correspondences and signages should henceforth reflect Osun State, rather than State of Osun, which is unknown to the Nigerian Constitution.

Adeleke said under his watch as governor of Osun State, he would correct all past injustice, corrupt acts or policies by any previous administration which were against collective interest of the people.

"Let me state here that from the education, health, mining sector, agriculture, road infrastructure and supply of potable water, it should be known to all that it is no longer going to be business as usual. And I repeat, it is no longer business as usual.

"Our administration will demonstrate a high sense of urgency, transparency, justice and innovation to tackle and solve the problems of poverty, illiteracy, disease, and poor infrastructure.

"I am well aware of the fact that my responsibility as governor and Chief Security Officer of Osun State entails meeting the legitimate expectations of our people. Therefore, I promise that those expectations of the workers, traders, artisans, farmers, business owners, students, pensioners, traditional and religious leaders and, indeed, all residents of Osun State will be met by the grace of God and the cooperation of everyone.

"As I accept the mantle of leadership entrusted upon me by the people of our dear state, I am conscious of the enormous challenges and responsibilities ahead of me and will begin from this hour workday and night with deep sense of purpose to be a servant to you all," he said.

In his speech, Adeleke had said: “As I accept the mantle of leadership entrusted upon me by the people of our dear State, I am conscious of the enormous challenges and responsibilities ahead of me and will beginning from this hour work day and night with deep sense of purpose to be a servant to you all.

“Our gathering here to witness the materialisation of a new era is not an accident of history. We are all programmed by the Almighty God to be what we have been, what we are and what we will be in future.

“Let me use this occasion to salute the founding fathers of our dear state, all the past administrators and governors of Osun State as well as everyone who has contributed one way or the other to the growth, stability and progress of our state in the last 31 years.

“I equally salute our fallen heroes both at the national and state level for the great sacrifice they have made to have a country and a state to call our own. I am well aware of the fact that my responsibility as the governor and Chief Security Officer of Osun State entails meeting the legitimate expectations of our people. Therefore, I promise that those expectations of the workers, traders, artisans, farmers, business owners, students, pensioners, traditional and religious leaders and indeed all residents of Osun State will be met by the grace of God and the cooperation of everyone.

“Under my watch as governor of Osun State, I will boldly correct all past injustice, corrupt acts or policies by any previous administration which are against the collective interest of our people.

“Let me state here that from the education, health, mining sector, agriculture, road infrastructure and supply of portable water, let it be known to all that it is no longer going to be business as usual. And I repeat, it is no longer business as usual.

“Our administration will demonstrate a high sense of urgency, transparency, justice and innovation to tackle and solve the problems of poverty, illiteracy, disease, and poor infrastructure.”

He also promised the people of the state of accessibility and transparency, adding that no person in the state would be shut out of activities of government.

“Your governor will be a people’s governor. I will be accessible, responsive, consultative and proactive in handling small and big matters of state governance.

“I know that as a product of the collective will of you my people, there is a heavy weight of history on my shoulders and I accept the urgency of your expectations, the depth of your aspirations and your conviction in me to build a better State.

“Ladies and gentlemen, you will recall that our party, the PDP campaigned on a five point agenda namely, welfare of workers and pensioners, boosting the state’s economy, home-grown infrastructure policy, people-focused policy on education, affordable healthcare, security and social welfare; agro-based industrialisation for wealth and job creation.

“While a detailed programme of action will soon be unveiled on each of these five-point agenda, let me quickly give you some insights into our policy direction. On education, it is disheartening to see our state at the bottom of the national educational ratings, especially in public primary and secondary schools examinations.

“My administration will launch reform with direct focus on improvement of learning environment and outcome. Our target is to reverse the poor performance of students in public examinations within the next few years.

“To achieve this target, we will prioritise in-service training and welfare of teachers, enhancement of school environment, entrenchment of discipline in the school system as well as involvement of the parents-teachers association in our school administration system.

“Our administration will soon convene an emergency Education Conference to articulate our blueprint on the restoration of the state’s education glory.

“We regard agro-industrial as critical need to boost wealth creation, job opportunities and food security through innovative agricultural reforms covering all the agricultural value chains. Aside the introduction of modern agricultural practices, we will shift attention to agriculture for export to take advantage of global markets.

“While we target agriculture export earnings, we will establish modern farmers’ markets where producers and off takers can transact businesses.

“In our desire to diversify Osun economy, my administration will target the tourism sector to boost our GDP and create new jobs. Osun State is the historical capital of the Yoruba people and it is my intention to develop a strong business model to transform this rich historical heritage into huge tourism. We will encourage and partner with the traditional institutions, business organisations and foreign partners to develop the culture and tourism industry which includes our beautiful waterfalls, the Osun Osogbo World Heritage site and many cultural festivals across the state.

“Women and youths are important segments in our development programme. I had earlier set up a youth advisory council which has produced an impressive blueprint for youth development in Osun State. I plan to ensure speedy implementation of their recommendations. More importantly, let me assure our women that our administration will be gender-sensitive in all appointments.

“The health sector in Osun State is in need of urgent attention. Our government will give premium attention to improvement of the primary healthcare services. We will improve the working conditions of health workers and expand the coverage of our health insurance scheme.

“We plan to establish a standard diagnostic centre using the Public Private Partnership model and adopt measures that will retain medical practitioners in Osun State.

“Our administration will collaborate with development partners to address problems of environmental pollution and climate change. We will equally promote digital literacy, tech innovations and create opportunities for our teeming youths in the ICT sector.

“In line with our campaign manifesto, our government will ensure local government autonomy, in line with the provisions of the Nigeria constitution.

“We will restore the lost glory of our local governments, in order to make them more responsive to the needs of the people at the grassroots.

“All policies that are not favourable to the growth of effective local government administration will be reviewed, in accordance with the law,” he said.

Adeleke won the July 16 governorship election in the state after defeating the incumbent and main rival, Oyetola of the APC.

This is his second shot at the governorship race, after having failed in his first attempt in 2018 where he lost to Oyetola in controversial circumstances.

Present at the main bowl of Osogbo City Stadium to witness the event were dignitaries including the governor’s nephew and popular musician, Davido, who made his first public appearance after his son, Ifeanyi’s death; the PDP presidential candidate and his running mate, Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa, respectively; as well as Governors Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Emmanuel Udom (Akwa-Ibom).

Also present were Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), as well as former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose; and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Wife of the PDP presidential candidate, Titi Atiku; Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi; and former Oyo State governor, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, among others, were also at the venue.

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has made his first appointments after his inauguration as governor on Sunday.

Adeleke appointed Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye as his Chief of Staff.

The governor also announced the appointment of ex-chairman, Osogbo Local Government, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye, as the Secretary to the State Government.

A statement signed by the governor also announced the appointment of Mallam Olawale Rasheed as his spokesperson.

“The appointments take immediate effect,” the statement partly read.

