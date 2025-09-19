Adeleke promises equitable infrastructure devt for all towns, as residents laud dualisation of Ila Orangun road

Osun State governor Senator Ademola Adeleke has assured the people of the starving equitable distribution of infrastructural projects across towns, constituents and local governments in the state.

The governor gave the assurance in Ila Orangun while visiting the ongoing dualisation project of the road that passed through the ancient town.

Adeleke was in Ila Orangun on a condolence visit to the Orangun of Ila, Oba Abdul Wahab Olukayode Oyedotun, Bibire over the demise of his senior wife, Olori Abosede Oyedotun and the family of the late PDP chieftain, Elder Kolapo Lawal.

He charged the contractors to maintain the highest quality standards and deliver the project within the stipulated timeframe, assuring the people that his administration remains committed to providing life-changing infrastructure across Osun State.

Governor Adeleke reaffirmed that no community would be left behind in his development agenda.

“Our developmental strides are to reach all corners of Osun state. My ambition is to develop all towns and villages. By the grace of God and your support, our government will not abandon any ongoing projects”, the Governor vowed.

He commended the people of Ila for their patience and partnership with his administration, promising that more projects and initiatives are on the way to further transform the town.

The Ila Orangun Traditional Council described the dualisation of Ila township road as “a pleasant surprise and historical gift that will change the fortunes of the ancient town for the better”

Speaking in behalf of the traditional institution, the royal father and Ila people, Chief Ejemu of Ila praised the Governor for his unprecedented transformation agenda, describing him as “a true “promise keeper”.

He expressed deep appreciation to Governor Adeleke for making history by initiating the first-ever road dualization project in Ila Orangun, pointing out that the project is progressing steadily and has restored hope and pride to the community.

“What many thought was impossible has been made a reality by Governor Adeleke. This dualization is proof that he is a talk-and-do leader,” Chief Ejemu said.

The community leader reaffirmed the commitment of Ila residents to stand firmly with the Governor, vowing massive support for his re-election bid in the next year governorship poll.

“With the level of progress we are witnessing under this administration, Ila Orangun is with you, yesterday, today, and tomorrow,” the high chief declared.