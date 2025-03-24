Adeleke imposes 24-hr curfew in Osun

… As tension between communities escalate

By Our Reporter

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state following escalation of deadly tension in Ifon and Ilobu communities in the state over a land dispute.

The violence, which later spread to Erin-Osun, claimed three lives, left 30 others injured with gunshot wounds, displaced over 100,000 residents, and caused property damage worth over N2 billion.

Agency findings revealed that Governor Adeleke, during a meeting with the traditional rulers of the two warring communities – the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Peter Akinyooye, and the Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olaniyan – issued stern warnings, threatening their suspension if the clashes persist.

According to Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor cautioned, “Traditional rulers will be suspended if violence resurfaces, and anyone who breaches peace undertakings will face legal consequences.”

Meanwhile, the Otun Jagun of Ilobu, High Chief Leke Ogunsola, has disclosed that security operatives, including the military and DSS, are on the ground to maintain order.

He noted that the curfew is effective, adding, “In the morning, some people attempted to breach the peace by burning houses in Bobamu-Ori-Oke and Ayedaade, but security personnel swiftly intervened.”

READ ALSO: Court order preventing Ibok-Ete resuming is fake, says Aide

He added that “At the meeting with our king, they talked to our people and threatened them. Our king, Oba Ashiru Olaniyan and that of Ifon were warned, they handed warning letters, warning the kings that they will be deposed if there is resurgence of any crisis again in their domain.”

Earlier, Olufon of Ifon, Oba Akinyooye in a statement had called on the Olobu of Ilobu and the Elerin of Erin-Osun, Oba Yusuff Oyagbodun, to cease all forms of conflict and allowed stakeholders to restore peace and unity in the lands.

He said “I appeal to all indigenes of Ifon-Osun, Ilobu, and Erin-Osun, who have been affected and displaced by this unfortunate incident to return home with the spirit of community that we once enjoyed.”