Adeleke denies defection to APC, says I remain in PDP

By Emma Okereh

Contrary to speculations and rumours making the round, Governor Ademola Adeleke has reaffirmed his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and denied reports of his decamping to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The state governor noted with concern the widespread rumour and has reassured his supporters and admirers that he remains a member of the PDP and the leader of the party in the state.

Governor Adeleke who restated his preoccupation with the implementation of the administration’s five point agenda urged Osun people to ignore fake news, promising more delivery of good governance and democratic dividends.

“I assure the good people of Osun that I remain part and parcel of the PDP family. I am not defecting to any party”, the governor noted.