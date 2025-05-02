Adeleke assures Ekiti PDP of success as LG congress now holds May 7

BY ADEGBOYEGA STEPHEN

In a bid to ensure a seamless and credible process, the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced a shift in the date for its local government congress. Initially scheduled for May 3, the congress will now hold on May 7, following logistical adjustments deemed necessary by the party.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Dare Adeleke, has assumed the party that it would be a seamless exercise.

The announcement was made by Adeleke at the weekend. He reassured members and stakeholders of the party’s commitment to transparency, unity and due process.

According to Adeleke, the decision to postpone the congress was informed by the need to make adequate preparations and ensure that all structures and logistics are in place for a successful outing.

“We understand the anticipation among our members, but we believe it is better to take the time needed to do things right,” Adeleke said.

“The PDP in Ekiti State is committed to a congress that reflects the will of the people and strengthens our grassroots structure,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ward congress, which is a critical step in the party’s organisational process, has been approved by the National Working Committee (NWC).

Party officials confirmed that the details of the ward congress would be published shortly to guide members on participation and procedures.

As the new date approaches, stakeholders across the 16 local government areas of Ekiti were urged to remain mobilised and focused, while party leaders continue to work behind the scenes to ensure a smooth and democratic exercise.