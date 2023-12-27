Adeleke: Akeredolu’s death, a huge national loss

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has described the passage of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as a huge national loss.

Adeleke also stated that he was deeply troubled by the news of the death of his Ondo State counterpart.

The Osun governor reacted to Akeredolu’s death in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday.

DAILY POST had earlier reported that Akeredolu died in a Lagos hospital on Wednesday after months of battling with battle with leukemia.

Adeleke noted that Akeredolu made great contributions to Nigeria in the legal field and public service.

Mourning Akeredolu, Adeleke said, “Arakunrin Akeredolu was one of the finest minds in the country’s legal profession, and as a colleague in the Governor’s Forum, his wise counsel and constructive contributions is hard to miss. Nigeria lost one of its finest, and I’m hugely shaken.

“I condole with the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the family of the deceased, the Government and the people of Ondo State over this painful loss.

“I urge them to keep his memory alive by sustaining his legacy of good deeds and impacts.

“In this moment of grief and pain, I offer my deepest sympathy to everyone touched by Arakunrin Akeredolu’s demise and pray to God to grant him eternal rest while hoping for his immediate family, the government and people of Ondo State that he left behind finds comfort in the life full of accomplishments that he lived.”