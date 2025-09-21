Adekunle Gold Reveals Pain of Rejection from Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift Album

Nigerian Afropop sensation Adekunle Gold has opened up about one of the most difficult moments in his career being rejected for Beyoncé’s 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift.

The revelation, which has triggered conversations among fans and industry watchers, sheds light on the emotional toll behind the glitz of global music opportunities and the resilience required to succeed.

Adekunle Gold disclosed that he auditioned for the project when Beyoncé’s team was curating talent from across Africa to contribute to the Disney-backed soundtrack.

While the album featured heavyweights such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, and Mr Eazi, Adekunle Gold admitted he was not selected, a moment that initially left him crushed.

“I felt really bad,” he said. “It was like my chance to finally break out on the world stage, and not making it broke me. But it also pushed me to want to prove myself more.”

The rejection, though painful, became a turning point. At the time, Adekunle Gold had already carved out a reputation in Nigeria for his blend of Afrobeat, highlife, and contemporary pop, but he had not yet fully crossed over internationally.

Missing out on what became a cultural phenomenon an album that celebrated African music and introduced it to new audiences gave him renewed determination.

Music analysts note that his career trajectory after 2019 shows a clear shift. He evolved his sound, embraced collaborations, and refined his brand into one that was not just local but global. By 2021, with hits like “Sinner” and “High” featuring Davido, he was dominating playlists and streaming platforms across Africa and beyond.

Industry insiders suggest that his candor about rejection is significant, particularly in an industry where artists often only showcase their wins. “Adekunle Gold’s honesty humanizes him,” one critic observed. “Fans see that setbacks are part of the journey, even for big stars.”

Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift was released in July 2019 alongside Disney’s remake of the classic animation. The project was praised for celebrating African music by spotlighting artists from the continent and blending their voices with global stars. It was an introduction to the world of Afrobeats on an unprecedented scale.

For Nigerian music, the album cemented a global presence, with Burna Boy’s “Ja Ara E” and Wizkid’s collaboration on “Brown Skin Girl” becoming worldwide hits. Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, and others also featured prominently, representing Africa’s diversity of sound.

Against this backdrop, Adekunle Gold’s absence was noticeable to his fans, who believed his artistry fit the project’s ethos. His recent revelation explains why: he tried, but the door did not open at the time.

Social media has since been flooded with supportive comments. Many praised his courage to admit vulnerability and admired how he turned disappointment into motivation. Others reflected on the randomness of opportunities in the global music business, noting that talent is not always the only factor in who gets chosen.

“Imagine if he had been on that album; he would have gone global faster,” one fan tweeted. Another countered: “Maybe this was God’s way of preparing him for his own spotlight. Look at him now, he’s unstoppable.”

Adekunle Gold’s disclosure highlights a recurring theme in the Nigerian entertainment industry: resilience. The global spotlight is competitive, and not every talented artist gets through at the same time. Yet the Nigerian music scene has continued to produce stars who eventually find their global moment, whether through features, touring, or viral hits.

For Adekunle Gold, his story is proof that rejection can be fuel. As he told Pulse Nigeria, “It broke me, but it made me hungry.” His career today, marked by sold-out tours, streaming success, and artistic reinvention, demonstrates how that hunger paid off.

At its core, his revelation is not just about music but about perseverance a message that resonates far beyond the stage.