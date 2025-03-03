Adebanjo: ‘We all have to die one day’ – Atiku visits home of late Afenifere leader

By Dooyum Naadzenga

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reminded everyone that death is unavoidable. He stated this during his visit to the home of late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, whose death he described as a monumental loss to Nigeria.

Since his death, Pa Adebanjo’s home has received several other dignitaries. The likes of former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Peter Obi, and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye have all visited.

The elder statesman died on Friday, February 14, 2025 at his home Lekki, Lagos, according to his family.

He died at the age of 96.

“It is quite true that this house has hosted me a couple of times. What did I take away from this house? The virtues that Pa Adebanjo lived and preached throughout his life.

“So, it is a matter of honor, respect that after his demise we should come and pay respect to his life, his works, his contributions to the unity and peaceful coexistence of this country.

“His loss is a monumental loss to the immediate family and to those of us who have admired him and tried to emulate his ways of life and his belief in the unity of this country.

“Therefore, it is my singular honour and privilege to identify with his immediate family in this grave and irreparable loss which has affected the family.

“We all have to go one day but with some God, he lived a worthy life and a life that can rarely be compared to so many people.

“Therefore, on behalf of the very short entourage that has accompanied me here, we are here to condone the family to let you know that we share your loss because he was also a father to us.

“He was a father, he was an adviser, he was a guide in what we have set to do for this country, and he has always made sure that he told us the truth and nothing but the truth So we will continue to honour him. What I mean by honoring him is to honor the family he left behind,” Atiku said.