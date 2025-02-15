Adebanjo strengthened tiers between South West, South South – PANDEF

By Tunde Opalana

The Pan- Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on Friday disclosed that the late leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo as a pan- nationalist strengthened the political tire between the South Western region and the South Southern parts of the country.

The body expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pa Adebanjo, describing him as a legendary icon, elder statesman, and relentless advocate for justice, equality, and freedom in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by PANDEF National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali (OON), the group noted that Adebanjo’s passing at the age of 96 marks the end of an era, as he was among the last surviving disciples of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees and National Leadership of PANDEF, and the entire people of the South-South geopolitical zone, we are profoundly shocked and saddened by the news of Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s passing,” the statement read.

The group hailed Adebanjo’s contributions to Nigeria’s independence struggle, his role in shaping the Action Group and Afenifere, and his lifelong commitment to democracy, human rights, and social justice.

The Forum particularly acknowledged Adebanjo’s role in strengthening ties between Afenifere and PANDEF, fostering unity and inter-group collaboration in Nigeria.

The statement further highlighted his co-founding of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum alongside Chief Edwin Clark, which played a crucial role in national dialogue and engagement with groups such as the Arewa Consultative Forum and Northern Elders Forum.

Pa Adebanjo was a symbol of hope, resilience, and determination. His unwavering support for the marginalized and oppressed will forever be remembered. He was a titan of our nation whose impact will continue to shape our collective future,” PANDEF stated.

Offering heartfelt condolences to Pa Adebanjo’s family and the Yoruba nation, PANDEF emphasized that his legacy of courage, advocacy, and nation-building will endure.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the statement concluded.