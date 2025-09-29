ADC warns Atiku, others to register or lose membership

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has warned Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, Babachir Lawal, ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and other prominent politicians in the party to register at their respective wards before the year ends.

Those who fail to do so risk losing recognition as members.

Speaking Punch in Yola, Shehu Yohanna, the ADC Chairman in Adamawa State, said the party had unveiled its membership register, stressing that only those with valid membership cards would be acknowledged.

“Atiku Abubakar should go to his ward in Jada Local Government and register, Babachir should go to his ward in Hong Local Government and register. That is the only way they can be treated as legitimate members of the party,” Yohanna said.

He warned against individuals taking decisions for the party without constitutional membership.

“You cannot be taking decisions for a party you are not constitutionally a member of. All of you should register for the greatness of our party.

“It is illegal for someone to hold a leadership position in the party at the national level without being a registered member. That makes a caricature of the party,” he declared.

Last Thursday, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, reaffirmed the caucus’ resolution directing coalition members to resign from their current parties and register fully with the ADC.

Both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dismissed the directive as inconsequential.

Atiku’s much-publicised membership registration, initially scheduled for August in his hometown of Jada, was suspended indefinitely last month without explanation.

Party insiders said the former Vice President is weighing his chances of clinching the ADC’s presidential ticket, particularly amid the growing influence of Peter Obi’s political movement within the party.

Yohanna dismissed both the APC and PDP as incapable of defeating the ADC in the 2027 general elections, insisting that the party was prepared to take power.

“The unfriendly policies of the present government have paved the way for our party to take over and reposition the country for authentic democracy,” he said.