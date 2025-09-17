ADC Lagos Expresses Deep Condolences to Victims of the Afriland Towers Fire Incident on Lagos Island – Oboh

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Lagos State Chapter has issued a heartfelt statement expressing profound sympathy for those impacted by the devastating fire at Afriland Towers, located on Broad Street, Lagos Island, which occurred yesterday afternoon.

In a detailed communication released by the party’s Director of Communications, Mabel Oboh, Chairman George Ashiru conveyed his condolences to the victims and their families, highlighting the urgent need for safety reforms.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident,” Ashiru stated. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families and loved ones, especially during this trying time of loss and uncertainty.”

The fire, which erupted in the late afternoon as offices began winding down for the day, quickly escalated, but thanks to the rapid response of emergency services, the situation was contained.

Firefighters deployed from multiple stations worked diligently to extinguish the flames, preventing further spread to neighbouring buildings that house various businesses and residential units. However, the potential for greater destruction was alarmingly high given the area’s dense population and the proximity of other high-rise structures.

Recognising the gravity of the incident, Chairman Ashiru called for immediate and stricter enforcement of building safety codes, particularly for ageing high-rise structures throughout the city.

He stated, “Fire exits must be strategically placed and clearly marked for the safety of all occupants. The government must conduct urgent reviews of fire incident regulations, ensuring that the fire services are properly funded and equipped with modern firefighting technology to drastically reduce the risk of such tragedies in the future.”

The ADC’s statement underscored mounting concerns regarding safety standards in Lagos’s high-density commercial centres. These areas, notorious for their fast-paced economic activity, have seen a troubling rise in incidents linked to electrical faults, generator malfunctions, and failures associated with energy inverters—risks that are particularly exacerbated in older buildings.

In closing, the ADC Lagos Chapter prayed for the swift recovery of those injured and stressed the importance of a thorough investigation into the root cause of the fire. They expressed hope that the findings would lead to actionable strategies, preventing any similar occurrences and fostering a safer environment for all Lagosians.