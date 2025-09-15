ADC: INEC has not confirmed our state party leaders

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described as false a statement circulating online that claims the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed a list of its state chairmen nationwide.

Bolaji Abdullahi, interim national publicity secretary of the party, said the report is fake news aimed at creating confusion within the ADC and misleading the public.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to the best of our knowledge and verification, has issued no such confirmation, neither officially nor unofficially,” Abdullahi said.

He added that the constitution of state leadership remains the responsibility of the party, while INEC only recognises leadership submitted through the proper process.

“As of today, no such comprehensive list has been submitted or confirmed by INEC,” he said.

“We therefore urge our members and stakeholders to remain calm, vigilant, and guided by official communication from the national leadership of the ADC.

“Let us be reminded that the strength of any political movement lies not just in its numbers, but in its discipline, structure, and fidelity to internal democracy. The ADC remains committed to these values.”

The party urged members and the public to disregard the list in circulation, stressing that authentic updates on party structure will only come from verified channels.