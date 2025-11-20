ADC Guber candidate Bejide, promises transformation of Ekiti

Ahead of next year’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Ambassador Oluwadare Bejide, candidate of the ADC, African Democratic Congress (ADC), has promised to transform the state if elected.

He said he has all it takes to place Ekiti State at the forefront in terms of infrastructural and human capital development that will transform into economic prosperity for the state of ‘fountain of knowledge.’

He made the promise at the ADC national Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday while receiving the party’s certificate to participate in the 2026 Ekiti governorship election.

Bejide said his administration will restore the dignity of the average Ekiti citizen and ensure that the average Ekiti man is once again a proud person.

Reeling out his programmes to elevate Ekiti State, he said “Ekiti State has the potential of producing food for both Lagos and Abuja,” while stressing that he will raise the morale of civil servants as well as increase their welfare.

According to him, his entry into the race is in response to the yearnings of the people of the state for change, driven by unsatisfactory governance by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

“If you are coming from Kwara State, the moment you enter Ekiti State, you begin to face the ordeal of bad roads. If you are coming from Ondo state, it is the same story. So the people are looking for somebody who will salvage the situation,” he stated.

Bejide said he will bring his years of experience as a politician and seasoned administrator to governance.

“I ran with Prof. (Tunde) Adeniran as his running mate in 1999. Thereafter, I was appointed an ambassador and posted to Canada as High Commissioner,” he disclosed.

He also served as Secretary to Ekiti State Government for three times and as state Secretary of the defunct National Republican Convention (NEC) in the old Ondo State, as well as pioneer secretary of the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP), also in Ekiti State.