ADC endorses Obi-Datti for President, forms Star Alliance to ensure victory

…wants the coalition to vote ADC governorship, federal, state assemblies candidates

By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The presidential aspiration of the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi got a boost as one of the 18 registered political parties, African Democratic Congress (ADC) endorsed his candidature.

The party on Monday in Abuja aside endorsing Obi, went ahead to form a Star Alliance with 13 other partners to ensure victory for candidates under the umbrella of the coalition.

The party said it decided to swing in the direction of majority Nigerians that clamour for Obi presidency.

Addressing ADC members and members of the 13 strategic partners that fused into the Alliance, the chairman Board of Trustees of ADC, Dr. Mani Ibrahim said

Grand Patrons and Board of Trustee members; National Executive Council; National Working Committee; Diaspora Network and National Youth Council of ADC took the stand in solidarity, “moving forward for the viable Presidential Candidate the entire nation is clamoring for.”

According to him, after due diligence and critical assessment of the 17 presidential candidates and what they have to offer Nigerians, and after consulting it’s Grand Patron and former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, ADC “decided as a party that the Obi-Datti Movement is a worthy cause to endorse. Today, we form this Star Alliance for one purpose only: to ensure a loud victory.”

Mani said the Star Alliance is significant, because “we must decide to shape the space mindfully going forward or believe me, this country is doomed. A whole generation of 20/30 years has passed since, after the annulled June 12th election of 1993. This democracy was as a result of the combined efforts and sacrifices of many: civil society leaders, concerned professionals, labour, PRONACO and NADECO, Nigeria’s International friends, and many other individuals and patriots.

“Today, Nigeria has become more divided than ever before. Leaders at National and State levels have learnt the art of designing and borrowing framework to source for money across the world to no end, while they leave the country and future generation in perpetual debts. For over two years now, Nigeria has maintained the shameful record of the poverty capital of the world.

“The insurgency and brigandage at all level across the country is mind bugling. Boko haram, banditry, kidnapping and dangerous activities of herders who have infiltrated the country from all over Africa continues to leave the country in a state of depression, despair and death. Despite the huge borrowing, the infrastructural deficit in Nigeria today is beyond redemption.

“Apart from the recent CBN’s policy that has taken people back into serious poverty, fuel hike and other National issues are worrisome. If anything untoward happens to our democracy, the National Assembly, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Political Parties will be the most hit as have happened in our not too distant history. We must therefore be wary.”

However, the ADC in exchange demanded voting of it’s candidates for governorship, National Assembly and state assemblies elections.

Mani said “while we will do everything within our power and position to ask party members and supporters to vote for Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Amed for President and Vice President, it is our request that for this collaboration to be more effective, ADC candidates for Governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives and States Assembly positions should receive reciprocal support where they are more dominant than their Labor Party candidates.

“This will enable the two parties to have good numbers of Legislators to back Obi-Datti’s Presidency. As we stand, we are aware of quite a number of our Candidates who have personally endorsed the Obi-Datti Movement.

“In the same vein, our position, advocacy and projections are firmly based on a government of national unity, collegiate and translational leadership which we believe this alliance will highly benefit from.

“As we look forward to a victorious election come Saturday, 25th of February 2023, we encourage every Nigerian to go out massively to vote Obi-Datti for President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The BoT chairman stated that the Star Alliance is formed in solidarity with partners including : Nigeria Mothers for Good Governance, Fulani United, Nigeria Artisans, League of Imams, Nigeria Traders, Yoruba United, Mega Political Coalition, Kanuris United, Nigeria Professional Group, DG Global Groups, Almagamated Coalitions, Groups and Nigeria Legions United.

