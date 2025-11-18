ADC denounces ‘new headquarters’ by David Mark faction as illegal

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has urged Nigerians and the international community to disregard a so-called “new party headquarters” inaugurated by a faction led by former Senate President, David Mark.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has urged Nigerians and the international community to disregard a so-called “new party headquarters” inaugurated by a faction led by David Mark, former Senate President.

In a statement on Monday, the party insisted that the faction has no “constitutional, moral, or legal authority” to represent the ADC or speak on its behalf. The statement, signed by National Chairman Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe, described the faction’s actions as a blatant and illegal attempt to seize control of the party.

Gombe said: “The authentic National Working Committee (NWC), duly recognised by the party’s constitution and a majority of its organs, wishes to state categorically:

“The Faction is illegitimate: The group led by Senator David Mark is an aggrieved splinter group operating outside the established structures of the ADC. Their actions are a product of their failure to subvert the party’s internal democratic processes for their personal ambitions.

“The ‘Headquarters’ is Unauthorised: The building being paraded as a ‘new national headquarters’ is not the official seat of the African Democratic Congress. It is a private facility of an illegitimate association and has no affiliation with the authentic ADC.

“An Anti-Democratic Act: This move is a desperate, anti-democratic gambit aimed at creating confusion and misleading the public. It is a direct assault on the will of the party’s membership and a violation of our constitution.”

He urged Nigerians, party supporters, and key institutions — including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and the media — to recognise only directives issued from the authentic ADC National Secretariat.

Gombe added: “The legitimate leadership of the ADC remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a credible alternative for the Nigerian people. We will not be deterred by the activities of a few individuals seeking to undermine our collective progress.

“We are currently pursuing all legal and constitutional avenues to restore order and sanction these actions accordingly. The ADC remains focused on its mission to rescue and rebuild Nigeria for the benefit of all citizens.”