ADC: Beware of political hawks, state capture agenda, Okechukwu warns Nigerians

By Tom Okpe

A founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Osita Okechukwu has warned Nigerians to be wary of political hawks and their State capturing agenda, especially as it concerns politicians’ movement to the Africa Democratic Party, ADP.

Addressing journalists on the call raised by some eminent politicians on Nigerians to join their coalition in ADC, in Abuja on Wednesday, Okechukwu warned that the political hawks who regrettably devoured the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are at it again, solely for State Capture.

Reacting to the unveiling of the new ADC National Coalition and their leaders, Okechukwu described the hidden agenda of the politicians behind the Coalition as self serving for the purposes of State Capture.

“My take is that, Nigerians should beware of the political hawks who regrettably devoured our sister political party, the PDP, by violently breaching rotation convention of the President from North to South and Section 7 of the PDP Constitution.

“They are at it again solely for State Capture, therefore, Nigerians beware,” he said.

He recalled that the intractable crisis bedeviling the PDP was consequent upon the violent breach of the rotation convention of President from North to South and South to North, the guardrail of the 4th Republic and Section 7 of PDP Constitution.

The APC foundation member submitted that the violent breach was solely to make one man President with uttermost disregard to equity, justice and sense of belonging, which is our bond.

Regrettably, he said instead of remaining in the PDP to pick the pieces, they are on the move again without good governance agenda for the citizenry.

Reminded that Nigerians are angry with APC, the immediate past Director General of Voice of Nigeria, VoN, called for patience to allow major infrastructural projects of the South East, North East, South West, North West, South South and North Central Development Commissions and other critical infrastructure of current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to come to fruition.

“I appeal to Nigerians to always bear in mind that APC is battling assiduously to fix electricity, including the Mambilla power value chain and other State owned enterprises sold in less than transparent manner by these political merchants, presently gathering after tearing to pieces PDP’s umbrella.”

He recalled how in 2015, advised the then President, Muhammadu Buhari to cancel the privatisation of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN, which, “has since, gulped billions of State funds, outcome of unbridled corruption,” he added.