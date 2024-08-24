Adazi-Enu celebrates new yam festival in style

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

New yam festival is one of the biggest festivals celebrated by the Igbos of the south eastern part of Nigeria. Igbo sons and daughters from different parts of the world use the period of the New Yam festival to go back home or celebrate it wherever they are exhibiting their rich cultural heritage.

Enugwu village Adazi-Enu Community, in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, recently witnessed a beehive of activities as it celebrated its annual New Yam festival. The “Iwa Ji Ofuu” festival is one of the most important and anticipated festival in the cultural calendar of Enugwu Village, Adazi-Enu.

This year’s festival was held at the Enugwu town hall and it had in attendance members of the Igwe’s cabinet, including senior title holders known as the Nze na Ozo group, prominent sons and daughters of the community, friends of Enugwu village and invited guests who were adorned beautiful regalias.

The event witnessed an array of cultural display by the indigenes.

The rhythmic sounds of the Ogene, Ekwe, and Udu drums filled the air, accompanied by traditional songs and dances that reflected the rich cultural heritage of the Igbo people.

The event kick started with the elders of Enugwu village performing the sacred cutting of the new yam symbolizing that they can now eat the yam. The Chairman of Enugwu Village, Chief Jideofor Okongwu, offered prayers to the ancestors and the gods of the land, asking for continued protection and prosperity for the community.

While welcoming the guests at the August occasion, the President General Adazi-Enu Town Union, Chief Emmanuel Chigozie, expressed his gratitude to the community for their participation and support.He also thank the Igwe and his cabinet for their support while also appreciating the non indigenes who came to witness and enjoy the rich tradition of the Enugwu people

The Chairman,Adazi-Enu Town Union Lagos Branch, Chief Chukwunaekego Felix said, the festival not only marks the beginning of the harvest season but also reaffirms the community’s unity, culture, and shared values.