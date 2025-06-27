Adapt training methodologies to meet evolving complex security challenges, Defence minister tells military

By Andrew Orolua

The Minister of Defence Mohammed Abubakar Badaru on Thursday charged Nigerian Armed Forces to adapt training methodologies to meet the complex and evolving security challenges facing Nigeria today.

He gave the charge while opening the 2025 Defence Training Conference , Themed: “Performance-Oriented Training and Trends in the Contemporary Operating Environment,” a statement by Mati Ali the Defence minister’s personal Assistant on media stated.

Badaru stressed the need for a transformative approach to training in the Armed Forces of Nigeria inview of the complex emerging challenges.

“We are no longer engaged in yesterday’s conflicts. The threats we confront are asymmetric, borderless, and increasingly sophisticated. Our training programs must evolve to reflect these realities,” the Minister reminded the Armed Forces.

In outlining the strategic direction of the Ministry of Defence, the Minister identified several key focus areas, including:

(1) Modernization of training facilities

(2)Integration of cyber and space capabilities

(3)Joint inter-agency and international military exercises

(4)Enhanced collaboration with global military institutions

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to investing in the human element of national defence, emphasizing the importance of improved welfare, leadership development, and the psychological resilience of military personnel.

The Minister encouraged participants to engage in meaningful discussions on critical issues such as the utilization of simulation technology, the development of modular training systems, and the strengthening of civil-military relations to bolster national development.

Badaru commended the Defence Headquarters for organizing the event and praised the Armed Forces for their unwavering commitment to professionalism and national service.

“The 2025 Defence Training Conference must not remain theoretical. It should result in actionable outcomes that enhance our operational effectiveness both domestically and internationally,” he concluded.

The conference which took place at the Armed Forces Officers’ Mess in Asokoro, Abuja represents a significant step forward in Nigeria’s efforts to cultivate a more adaptable, technologically advanced, and strategically aligned military force.