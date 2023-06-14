Adamawa Youths revolt against exclusion from appointment list by PDP stakeholders

By Tom Garba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youths in Madagali Local Government area of Adamawa State have revolted against the lists presented to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who had earlier promised the people of the state of reward system to all those that worked for the success of the party.

The Youths maintained that it is a pay back time for them as the Governor promised a first eleven appointments of twenty politician across the 21 local government areas of the state.

The Youths issued a communique expressing their disagreement over the lists submitted by the PDP stakeholders of Madagali and stated as follows:

“That the list of those that worked hard morethan the stakeholders be known and forwarded to His Excellency for perusal and action.

“That the shortlisted names by the Youths be given due consideration, looking at the objective spread of the names and catchment.

“That the Youths Forum be involve directly especially where Youths issue were raised.”

Mr Gabriel Pleshiri, Chairman who signed the communique revealed that the names short listed by them are from each of the ward in Madagali, but unfortunately, the stakeholders refused to include them and women in their list.

Worried that the selfish interests of the stakeholders for not involving them is a call for concern that the Governor should not treat with levity.

At the end of their meeting also, the Youths said their list be compared with that of the stakeholders and be look into where necessary for the sake of fairness.

“This communique has become sacrosanct in other to avoid putting the cat before the horse. Impliedly, we deemed it necessary to make contact with his Excellency and update him on the derail directive he gave as guide lines for the shortlisting of Youths names and also hint him more about the plight of the Youths especially in Madagali and also to partner where necessary for the success of this administration.

“It is a known fact that the Youths played a vital role during the electioneering campaign more than 80% of Madagali stakeholders.

“Having Congratulated His Excellency Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for his victory in the last general election, the committee resolved to short list names of Youths from each ward in Madagali.

“That the shortlisted names has Women inclusion as directed by His Excellency. That the prayers of the Youths Forum be granted by His Excellency as a youth friendly.

“That Madagali Youths are not fighting the respected stakeholders but we are against their selfishness and greed,” the communique read.

