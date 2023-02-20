Adamawa: Yola South have been converted from APC to PDP – Sarkin Zana

By Tom Garba

The popularity of the All Progressives Congress , APC, was deciphered and shrinks in Yola North Local Government area of Adamawa State said Sarkin Zana .

Sarkin Zana, an PDP pundit and loyalist of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who is a grassroots mobilizer from Yola South said that the APC in his domain is gasping for air to survive .

He revealed that despite having prominent politicians like Nuhu Ribadu, the party’s governorship candidate, Sen Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) , former SSG, Prof Umar Bindir, Kauran Adamawa and host of others they succeeded in ceding the party to PDP.

He gave an eye opener to why APC is becoming a weaker link to the fact that the Governor Ahmadu is working and the popularity of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential candidate and the Warizin Adamawa has over shadowed every other party in the state .

According to him, his line of strategic planning and political consultations over time alongside others have consolidated the taking over of Yola South from a strong hold of APC to a PDP conquered territory .

“we’ve worked tirelessly and converted Yola South to PDP from APC. I’m assuring you one week to governorship election a significant taking over the state will be witnessed .

“We have come to terms with reality show that Atiku and Fintiri our next President and Governor the opposition are just blu bla bla around .” he said

He mocked at the APC party to be under a serious confusion with internal squabbles as the other of day.

“APC have seem to have no candidate because recently there was a suspension slammed on her by some excos, this is to say that PDP’s opposition parties are being scuttled down to zero.” Zanna said.

