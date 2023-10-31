Adamawa Speaker, NUJ congratulate Governor Fintiri over tribunal victory

By Tom Garba

The speaker Adamawa State Assembly Rt Hon Bathiya Wesley has congratulated Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri on his victory at the governorship election petition tribunal.

The speaker in a press statement signed by his chief press secretary Hyellamada Bernard said the decision of the tribunal has further confirmed the choice of the people of Adamawa State during the 2023 governorship election.

Rt Hon Bathiya Wesley maintained that the tribunal judgement has put to rest the issue surrounding the 2023 governorship election in Adamawa state noting that the victory is for the entire Adamawa citizens.

This development according to the speaker will now enable the governor to concentrate on governance for the people of the state.

While congratulating the Deputy Governor, Prof Keleptawa Farauta on what he described a joint victory for the state’s interest, the Speaker use the medium to wish the Governor successful tenure in office.

In the same vein, the Adamawa State Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) congratulated Rt Hon Fintiri for his victory On 28th October 2023 at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal Sitting in Yola.

NUJ in a statement signed by the Union Secretary, Mr Fidelis Jockthan said the judgement delivered in favour of the incumbent Governor of the state, Rt.Hon.Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri is in the interest of the entire people of the state.

The judgement which was unanimously endorsed by three Jurists and delivered by Justice Theodora O.Uloho put to rest all the legal tussles and vindicated Fintiri as the truly elected governor of Adamawa state.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) which is an umbrella body of all practicing journalists in the state viewed the verdict as divine and in the best interest of the good citizens of Adamawa and beyond.

According to the statement, the victory also reflected the resilience of the judiciary in the country in entrenching democratic tenets and the rule of law for a formidable enterprising state like Adamawa and the nation at large.

The union also congratulated deputy governor, Professor Kaletapwa George Farauta on this landmark affirmation of their mandate while calling on all the oppositions to rally-round the governor for more flourishing infrastructural development.

“The NUJ equally urged people of the state to be law abiding, prayerful in supporting the Governor and Government of Adamawa in remodeling the state to global taste.

“Peace is expensive and Fintiri has made it cheaper through his uncommon and unparalleled leadership style that is propelling transparent, accountable, competent and committed leadership in governance.

“Your Excellency, accept the warmest felicitations of the state chairman Comrade Ishaka Donald Dedan and the entire Council members.” the statement read.

