Adamawa speaker, Iya wins Adamawa Central Senatorial Seat-INEC

By Tom Garba,Yola

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Rt. Hon. Aminu Iya Abbas, Speaker, Adamawa State House of Assembly, as winner for Adamawa Central Senatoial district.

Dr. Ahmad Umar Alkali of Modibbo Adama University (MAU) Yola, the Returning Officer, announced Abbas of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the February 25th election after scoring 145,879 votes

Alkali said Aminu Iya Abbas defeated his closest contender, Abdulaziz Murtala Nyako of All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 118,555 votes.

Similarly, the INEC declared Salihu Muhammad Abba of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner for Yola North,Yola South and Girei Federal Constituency of the state.

The Returning Officer, Dr. Salihu Aliyu Modibbo of Modibbo Adama University (MAU) Yola, announced the results at collation center in Yola North in the early hours of Monday.

Modibbo said Abba scored 71,223 votes to defeat his closest rival, Abubakar Baba Zango of All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 54,335 votes.

