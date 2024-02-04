Adamawa rerun election: INEC declares PDP candidate, Kallamu winner of M’Belwa State Assembly seat

By Tom Garba

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared the candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Mahmoud Musa Kallamu as the winner of the just concluded bye-election in Mayo Belwa constituency

Declaring the Saturdays bye election results at collation centre, the returning officer Professor Mohammed Baba Ardo of Modibbo Adama University Yola, revealed that, PDP’s candidate Kallamu scored a total number of 1306 cast to defeat the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Ibrahim Musa Italiya who garnered 874 vote.

According to Prof Ardo, Kallamu won six out of seven of the polling units in the election.

He said Kallamu of PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is declared winner and is returned elected.

INEC said that, there were a total 5024 registered votes, 2252 accredited votes, 2192 valid votes, 06 rejected votes as 2252 are the total votes cast.

The returning officer explained that, in the 2023 election there were a valid votes 20824 and 367 rejected votes while votes cast stood at 21191 ofC scored 7912 and PDP scored 7840 with a maa margin of 72.

He said the number of registered votes is 56999, accredited votes is 24610 while the total votes cast is 23443

He declared that the candidate of PDP who scored a total of 9146 won the bye-elections The APC’s candidate came second with 8786 votes in both the general and bye-election.

Responding in an interview with newsmen after his victory, the member-elect Mayo Belwa Constituency, Alhaji Musa Kallamu appreciated his constituents for their show of support and pledged to justify the confidence in him by the electorates.

Also speaking, the Chairman Mayo Belwa local government council, Malam Muhammadu Usman Buji described the election as peaceful and hitch-free.