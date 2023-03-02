Adamawa Reps contest, Nurudeen accepts defeats, congratulates Bassi

By Tom Garba

Engr Nurudeen Hammanyero Nyako, the Young People’s Party (YPP) candidate who lost the Mayo Belwa, Jada, Ganye, and Toungo Federal Constituency seat in Adamawa State has congratulated Mohammed Bassi of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the winner of last Saturday election.

Nurrudeen said the sportsmanship spirit in him spurred him to accept defeat in the overall interest of people who owned the mandate and not minding who got it.

He called on all his supporters to give Bassi the needed support to bring down the dividends of democracy through the blueprint he has for the constituency.

“I fought a good course, my efforts and wishes is to serve my people, but God willed it for Bassi, I, therefore don’t have any choice than to submit to the total will of God,” Nurrudeen said

On the Presidential election, Nurrudeen sent out his warm congratulatory note to the President-elect, Chief Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and his vice, Kashim Shettima for winning the election.

He called on them to give young Nigerians a chance to develop the country and learn from their experiences to make Nigeria better.

“The youth are the ones to change Nigeria, all we need is a little push-up and encouragement to contribute our quarter,” he said.

