Adamawa Police Command gets nod to Probe REC Yunusa

By Tom Garba

The Nigeria Police Force, Adamawa State command, has confirmed it has received a letter from the Adamawa State government, seeking to prosecute the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

The Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, has accordingly appointed a team to commence investigation immediately.

It was reported early Friday that the Adamawa government moved to prosecute all parties involved in the declaration of Aishatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Those targeted for prosecution are; the suspended State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electrical Commissioner (INEC), Yunusa-Ari, the APC governorship candidate, Binani and others.

This came after the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, already ordered an investigation into Yunusa-Ari’s conduct during and after the supplementary election of April 15.

READ ALSO: Rema sets new African record on Spotify with “Rave.

In a letter signed by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Afraimu Jingi and sent to the police commissioner in Yola, the state capital, on Thursday, the government tasked the police to investigate and prosecute those found culpable.

Jingi asserted that the declaration of the APC candidate as the winner before the conclusion of collation and Binani’s subsequent acceptance of the supposed victory triggered violence and a breach of peace in some parts of the state.

Notably, a national commissioner of INEC, Prof Abdullahi Zuru and an Assistant Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Samaila Halilu Isa were physically assaulted by angry youths as captured in separate viral videos.

Spokesperson for the Adamawa State Police Command, SP Suleiman Nguroje confirmed, the commissioner of police, CP Afolabi has directed the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to lead the team of investigators.

“The Adamawa Police Command is in receipt of a letter dated 25th April,2023 from the Adamawa state Government duly signed by A K Jingi, Esq. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, calling on the Police to properly investigate and determine those Culpable for possible Prosecution.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabib Babatola, has directed an investigative team to work expeditiously on the contents of the letter.

“The CP while expressing the commitment of the Command to ensuring Justice, assures that the Police will leave no stone unturned in unraveling the remote causes of the unwholesome conduct of everyone as well as to ensure that all persons fingered in the course of investigations are brought to book,” Nguroje said.