Adamawa police arrest church member for kidnapping two Catholic Priests

By Tom Garba

In a bid to ensure protection of lives and property, a safe and secured environment in the state, Adamawa police command carried out a coordinated rescue operation at a particular criminal hideout situated at a remote side of Gwaida Malam village connecting part of Numan and Demsa LGAs.

A statement signed by the Command public relations officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said the rescue operations, commenced from 21st February, 2025, in various criminal hideouts within the state and it yielded positive results as one Tahamado Jonathan Demian 34years old a member of the same Church, with the Victims was arrested for kidnapping of two Reverend fathers.

According to the statement Jonathan kidnapped Abraham Samman and Matthew David Dusami of Yola Catholic Dioceses and Jalingo respectively.

Nguroje said the Command’s Planned operation had successfully rescued the two Reverend fathers unhurt and no dime was paid as ransom and the released victims are now receiving medical attention.

“The suspect was apprehended and now taking into custody for discreet investigation. “, he said.

READ ALSO: Benue state local govt election petition tribunals relocate to Abuja

He further explained that Investigation so far has led to the recovery; One locally fabricated Assault rifle and one Handset, sim cards .

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, Psc (+) expressed gratitude for the support the command is receiving from the Government, Sister security agencies and the public. He therefore encouraged them to sustain the cooperation and collaboration for timely response to emergency situations.

“The police Boss added that together, we will ensure peace and security across the State and beyond through deligent prosecution of the suspect”. Said Nguroje.