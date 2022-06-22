Adamawa police arrest 72 kidnappers, rescue 20 victims in 3 months

By Tom Garba

The Adamawa State Police Command have rescued 20 victims of kidnapping and arrested 72 Kidnappers in three months in their operations across the state.

Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Command, Sikiru Akande, disclosed this at a press briefing in Yola.

He said the Police had also recovered AK 47 rifle, pistol, dane guns, ammunition, motorcycles, cash of N358,500 and others, DailyTimes gathered.

The Commissioner thanked sister security agencies, journalists, the state government and all stakeholders for their contributions towards the success.

He noted that the police will not rest on its oars until all criminals are brought to book urging the general public to maintain their unflinching support to the command.

While assuring the general public that all those apprehended will be duly and diligently prosecuted on completion of investigation, he appreciated members of the general public and further assured that all the suspects will be diligently prosecuted on completion of investigation.

“The police will not relent in the manhunt of those suspects at large until they are apprehended and brought to book. We are reassuring all that measures are in place to ensure peace and stability in the state,” he said.

