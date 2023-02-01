Adamawa LP Crisis deepens as guber campaign council shuns Obi’s rally

By Tom Garba

The crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP) has degenerated to another level in Adamawa State as the Party’s gubernatorial candidate, Engr Umar Mustapha MMandawa (Otumba), and his campaign council have shunned the rally of Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate held today in Numan.

A Press release Signed by Alhaji Ibrahim Ghaji, Director General, Otumba Campaign Organization said their reason for shunning the Peter’s campaign rally in Adamawa state is because of how the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC completely sidelines the Gubernatorial Candidate and his Campaign Organization and other candidates.

He said PCC and LP structure have failed to extend a formal invitation to the governorship candidate of Obi to visit.

The statement read in parts and quoted Ghaji to have said:”the Gubernatorial Candidate of the Labour Party in Adamawa State, the Director General of the Otumba Campaign Organization and all its directors, and the candidates for various offices on the platform of the Labour Party, and other stakeholders, do herein resolve and conclude as follows:

“We heartily welcome our Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, to Adamawa State and wish him success in his campaign and interactions with the wonderful people of Adamawa State.

“That, for the reasons enumerated above, we have agreed not to participate in any of the activities listed for the campaign visit of the Presidential Candidate of the party to Adamawa State.

“That, as a show of good faith and commitment to the success of the party, any of our supporters who choose, by their position to attend, are free to attend and participate.

” We, additionally, condemn, in no uncertain terms, the evident hijack of the Labour Party by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Adamawa State. This is rather unfortunate and we will fight it, using all lawful means at our disposal, until it is defeated.

READ ALSO: Banks will continue to accept old naira notes after.

“Let us reiterate, for the avoidance of doubt, that our principal, Alhaji Umar Mustapha Madawaki (Otumba Ekiti), and the rest of us on the gubernatorial campaign team, remain resolute and fully committed to working for and securing victory for the Labour Party in the 2023 General Elections.

“We, therefore, call on all our supporters to go about their campaign and mobilization activities peacefully and lawfully.

“We shall be victorious, Insha Allah.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...