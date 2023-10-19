Adamawa HoR member, Dauda raises alarm on the mismanagement of COVID-19 funds

…calls on Reps committee to investigate huge sum of money lost

By Tom Garba

The member representing the Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives (HoR), Hon Zakaria Dauda Nyampa has raised an alarm over the allegedly missing billion of naira on the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Federal Lawmaker during a plenary of the HoR members raised a motion to investigate the COVID-19 intervention funds from December 2020 to 2022.

Dauda said there was a lack of proper accountability for spending COVID-19 fund by the Federal Government and global donor agencies.

COVID-19 was a world major problem that affected negatively the economy of many countries, crippled businesses, and shut down the socioeconomic livelihood of individuals, families, and corporate organizations.

He called on the Honorable Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas to mandate the Public Account committee to investigate the funds allocated because it will lead to a low economic rating for Nigerians.

“The COVID-19 disbursement funds to agencies, ministries, federal government parastatals, and state governments must be properly investigated,” Dauda said

He said the mandated committee should report back within four weeks for legislative considerations.

