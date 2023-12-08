Adamawa govt, USAID collaborate as Fintiri signs policy for adequate water supply

By Tom Garba

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State Thursday signed a Hormonized Water Resources and Water Sanitation and Higiene (WASH) Policy to guarantee adequate water supply for the state.

The policy was put together by the State Ministry of Water Resources in collaboration with Development Partners such as United State Agency for International Development (USAID) among others.

Speaking before signing the policy in his office, Governor Umaru Fintiri observed that water forms a critical part of his administration’s top priorities to enhance human health and economic well being of the state.

He explained that his administration has done much in the water sector adding that with the policy, the government would invest more in the sector thereby opening net for improved collection of Internally Revenue (IGR).

While thanking the development partners for ensuring the policy comes to reality, Governor Umaru Fintiri assures that the State Government will adhere strictly to the provisions of the water policy.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Water Resources, Malam Ayuba Audu thanked the development partners for working tirelessly with the ministry to making that policy a reality.