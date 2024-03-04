Adamawa Govt set for 2024 Hajj operations as Gov Fintiri appoints Aminu Ameerul Hajj

By Tom Garba

It’s all clear that Adamawa State Government is set for the 2024 Hajj Operations as Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri appointed the representative of Lamido Adamawa, Alhaji Mustapha Aminu the team leader.

Professor Abdullahi Liman Tukur is the deputy team leader and Alhaji Mohammad Hammanjoda, Sheik Musa Abdullahi and Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar were also appointed members of team for the operation.

Fintiri while congratulating them he urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by the state government and bring their knowledge and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of this assignment.