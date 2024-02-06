Adamawa: Fintiri will end poverty before 2027, spent N4.4B on empowerment – PAWECA

By Tom Garba

The government of Adamawa State has so far spent Four Billion, four Hundred million naira in reducing the poverty index in the state by empowering the youths and the vulnerable.

The coordinator of Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency (PAWECA), Hajiya Aisha Bello made the revelation Tuesday in Yola during a press conference.

The coordinator gave a scorecard of the agency under the administration of the current governor and said the agency had a smooth journey from 2019 to 2023 and credited the success to Rt Hon Ahmadu Fintiri.

She scored the government of Adamawa high above the nominal rating and said the Governor has done extra much in the area of empowerment to the extent of signing an executive law with a mandate to reduce poverty and value reorientation.

She said the N4. 4 billion was spent on Youth vulnerable in society and revived the moribund skills acquisition to create wealth through skills.

Describing Fintiri as a prudence governor, she said that the ten moribund skills acquisition centers are currently working except the one in Madagali where reviving is delayed because of Boko Haram’s activities.

She revealed that over N780 million is spent monthly on the skills acquisition centers to ensure the youths of Adamawa are getting the direct benefits.

Mrs Bello said that over twenty-three thousand beneficiaries in categories of ten, twenty, thirty, and fifty thousand naira, receiving empowerment to support their businesses.

She called on corporate and well-meaning Nigerians to support the government’s efforts to fight the poverty scourge bedeviling the state.

According to her, the efforts of Governor Fintiri, plans for the poor and the vulnerable are huge, and before 2027 poverty will be no more in Adamawa State.

“By the Year 2027, we will kick poverty out of Adamawa State,” Bello said .