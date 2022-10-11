Adamawa court remands pastor for kidnap attempt

BY TOM GARBA, YOLA

The Chief Magistrate Court I sitting in Yola, Adamawa State has remanded Pastor Joel Saul, of a popular church in Nigeria (name withheld), for allegedly attempting to commit kidnapping.

Magistrate Alheri Ishaku, remanded the pastor in prison custody after he pleaded guilty for “attempt to commit kidnapping” contrary to section 249(3) of Penal Code Law 2018.

Pastor Joel, of Ngurore in Yola South LGA, was arraigned before the court by the Prosecutor, ASP Ezra Bulus, for the offence which he pleaded thus “Yes, I am guilty”.

ASP Ezra informed the court that the defendant threatened to abduct one Oliver Mamza, of Sangere, a community along Numan road, failure to pay N1million as ransom.

The defendant in a threat letter addressed to Mamza and dropped at his residence, ordered him to pay the sum of N1million to avoid being kidnapped or any of his family members.

It also warned him not to attempt to leave his house, and that if he does, they will burn down his house and his shops, and put his phone numbers in the letter for his victim to call him for the ransom.

Daily times gathered that the phone numbers: 07012233559 and 08111063872 were tracked which led to the arrest of the defendant who confessed to the crime.

After the defendant’s guilt plea, the Prosecutor, ASP Ezra Bulus, applied that the matter be adjourned to enable them transmit case file to DPP for legal advice as provided by section 297 of ACJL.

Magistrate Alheri Ishaku, granted the application and adjourned the matter for further mention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...