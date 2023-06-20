Adamawa constituents honour Reps member Laori in a grand reception

By Tom Garba

People of Demsa/Numan/Lamurde Federal Constituency of Adamawa State organized a grand reception in honor of their son, Hon. Kwamoti Laori, the member representing Demsa/Numan/Lamurde Federal Constituency days after his inauguration in the House of Representatives, National Assembly.

Hon. Kwomoti who got reelected for a second term was honored in a reception put together by his constituents.

The Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri represented by the Deputy Governor Prof. Kaletapwa G. Faruta, applauded the giant strides recorded by the member in his previous tenure which earned him reelection based on performance..

The Deputy Governor noted that such an occasion would be a memorial for the people of the Numan Federation who came out en mass to celebrate one of their political leaders who stands out. She prayed to God to guide him in his representation to deliver more democratic dividends to the people.

Responding, Hon Kwamoti who was visibly elated with the turnout of people from across the Numan Federation could not hide his joy and happiness at the mammoth crowd that came to honor him.

Hon. Kwamoti reassured the people of his commitment to redouble his efforts in ensuring his people are properly represented.

The Hon. Member while thanking the organizers and the people for the honor done him appealed for more support and cooperation and also harped on the need for unity and peaceful coexistence which will aid in development.

He further urged the people to take advantage of his constituency office and other electronic platforms provided to reach out to him with suggestions and requests on how everyone can be carried along.

He also aligned himself with the Fintiri-led administration saying the Governor remains poised toward the provision of basic amenities and total transformation of the state for the betterment of all and sundry and should be given the support he deserved.

During the event, Miss Pwamori John a first class graduate of Sociology who benefited from a Laptop Computer in one of the Reps member’s student empowerment projects was promised a post-graduate scholarship.

The event which was graced by notable men and women from all walks of life from across the Numan Federation also attracted constituents who came in with song and dance amidst pomp and pageantry.

READ ALSO: ARPON Seeks Presidential Ascent To Bill For Act To

Notable on the list of dignitaries who graced the occasion were the State Deputy Governor, HE Prof. Kaletapwa George Farauta, the Speaker, Adamawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Baltiya Wesley; Members of State House of Assembly representing Numan and former Dep. Speaker, Rt. Hon. Pwamwakeino Makondo, Hon. Pawikai Myandasa Bauna, (Lamurde Constituency)Hon. Kate Mamuno, Majority Leader and member representing Demsa State Constituency and 6 others; the Hon. Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of Adamawa State Hon. Barr. Afraimu K Jingi; former Reps member Hon. Talatu Yohana; the Executive Chairmen of Numan, Guyuk, Lamurde, and Demsa Local Government Area Councils; serving and retired permanent secretaries, former Commissioners, Advisers, and Party Officials.

The traditional Rulers and title holders of Bachama, Bata, and Mbula traditional council as well as religious leaders were also not left out.

The highlight of the event included the presentation of cultural dances by not fewer than 9 cultural dance troupes from across the Numan Federation.

The event which was organized by a committee of credible men led by Hon. Anthony Nicholas was chaired by HE. Dr. P P Power the Humotakai Bachama.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com