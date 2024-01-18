Adamawa bye election: Group calls for of PDP candidate for not resigning as Commissioner

By Tom Garba

The Guild Watch For Democracy and Good Governance has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure fairness and transparency in the 3rd February, 2024 Bye election to be conducted in seven (7) units of Mayo-Belwa State Constituency between Hon. Ibrahim Musa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Musa Mahmud of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Group in a statement signed by Mr Tony Kachalla, the Country Director of Guild Watch For Democracy & Good Governance specifically called on INEC to truthfully probe the candidate of the PDP, Hon. Musa Mahmud who was said to have violated both the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act, 2022 precisely sections 107 (1) (f) of the constitution and 84 (10) and (11) of the Electoral Act, 2022 for refusing to resign his position as a serving Commissioner in Adamawa state Government under his Excellency Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

Tony who is also a Public Affairs Analyst

in the statement said investigation has also revealed that he is still earning salaries as a serving Commissioner while he goes round campaigning to be voted for as a member House Of Assembly.

This conduct is a violation of the law that requires INEC to outrightly disqualified Musa Mahmud from the contest and to declare Ibrahim Musa as the unopposed ahead of time to avoid wasting government funds, other resources and the precious time of the Mayo-Belwa voters.The Guild is advising INEC to immediately disqualified Musa Mahmud or be restrained from conducting any un Constitutional, unlawful and illegal bye election Mayo-Belwa State Constituency.

Our Correspondent reached out to Mahmud over the issue of his appointment with the Fintiri’s led government at the verge of the bye election.

He described their call as laughable and funny of the season, according to him the case with Rt Hon Simon Lalong who was the Minister of Labour appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu while his trial case as Senator Representing Plateaue South was decided in the Court of law.

He maintained that there is no any constitutional or any violation of electoral law

He said the Governor is at liberty to appoint a serving Lawmaker as commissioner or whatever in his regime.

“We didn’t break any constitutional or electoral law, all I know we are going to win the coming bye election by God’s willing.” Mahmud said.