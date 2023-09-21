Adamawa APC suspends LG party Chair over social media reckless comment

….appoints acting LG chair, declares position of State assistant sec vacant

By Tom Garba

The State Working Committee (SWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State have suspended Mr Ndikashe Festus Mariko, the Numan Local Government party chairman.

Festus’s suspension was followed as alleged reckless comments according to the letter of the suspension signed by the state party Chairman, Barr Shuaibu Idris and the party Secretary, Dr Raymond Chidama.

According to a statement, Festus was also suspended over his refusal to tender an apology recommended by the disciplinary committee over his unguided utterances on the party and its leaders on WhatsApp groups.

The party therefore, appointed Mr Gentle Pharis to replace him as the party chairman of Numan local government on acting capacity and his swearing and he was inaugurated Thursday morning at the party secretariat.

The Adamawa State APC also in a related development have declared the position of Mr Mohammed Raji Suleiman vacant following his new appointment with Federal Medical Centre Abuja as the procurement officer.

Raji until the federal civil service appointment was the party’s state assistant secretary and his position was declared vacant after his refusal to attend party’s meeting for six months.

