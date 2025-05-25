Adamawa APC group passes confidence vote on state leadership

By Tom Garba

A group under the auspices of Adamawa unity forum which is a strong supporter and promoter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, party’s Ideals, has described the leadership of the Party under Barr Shuaibu Idris as threshold standing on tripod stool to deliver the party to victory come 2027.

The group Director, Mallam Lawal Abubakar Hamma Girei (Lawal Habu) during a State wide meeting of the all critical stakeholders of the group, bringing on board the twenty one coordinators and Directorates said Idris with his competent lieutenants in persons of Dr Raymond Chidama, Comrade Mustapha Atiku Ribadu, and all the other Party officials are working as a formidable team sustain the party.

In the premise of Idris’ good leadership, Hamma Girei voicing out the group’s unanimous decision and passed a vote of confidence on Idris’ leadership and described him a Lion bringing in strides of development to the party all over the state.

“Idris has proving and convinced many that his good Will and good intentions for the party are genuine and his thoughtful leadership skills have distinguished him to be a Man with the zeal, passion to serve the party at all cost.” Hamma said

Hamma Girei while addressing the APC loyalists at the premises of the group’s secretariat in Yola scored APC high in Adamawa despite being an opposition Party.

“As you can see it by yourself, because of Idris’ leadership style Many are leaving their party joining the APC, our party is glowing and blossoming. It’s now a three planted by the river side which leafs are looking greener all the time.” He stated

Hamma Girei in the audience of mammoth APC supporter graded Mallam Nuhu Ribadu,mni with high scores as the party leader whose duties as the National Security Adviser (NSA) is restoring the glory of Nigeria with lasting peace.

He said Ribadu’s focused on fighting insecurity and all forms of insurgency is making Nigeria a save haven and making everyone in Adamawa to be proud of him.

“Ribadu is our leader in this party and we are hundred percent loyal and obedient to the party’s Ideals under his leadership. “, Hamma said

He continued to say that the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is transforming the county’s economy and normalizing the insecurity nature of the country.

He called on Nigerians to give more support and believe in the renewed hope of President Bola as the surest bet to salvage Nigerians from the woods.

Also in the meeting, Hamma Girei appreciated the efforts of Senator Mohammed Mana’s led reconcilatory committee of the APC in Adamawa for doing a wonderful job by reaching out to all aggrieved party members.

While thanking Comrade Mustapha Salihu, one of the National Leader of the party representing the North East for his constant support for the party he called on all Party loyal members to have membership driving passion in their locality.

He further praised Salihu’s efforts for rescuing the party at the nick of time by providing a spacious secretariat with over 15 offices to run the affairs of the party as the 2027 general elections are drawing closer.