Adamawa: APC gets new APC Chairman in Madagali

By Tom Garba,Yola

The Adamawa State acting chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Elder Samaila Tadawus has confirmed the appointment of Mr Eiden Akutibaryu as the new party Chairman of Madagali Local Government .

The letter of the appointment signed by the state party secretary, Dr Raymond Chidama said Eiden will serve the party in Madagali on acting capacity following the dead of Alhaji Abubakar Umaru Yuguda.

According to Raymond that Eiden Appointment dated 13th January 2023 is in line with Article 17 of the party’s constitution.

This is coming when the organizing secretary, Comrade Mustapha Atiku Ribadu was given a suspension signed by the party’s officials of his Bako Ward in Yola south local governments.

Ribadu was suspended over alleged anti-party activities by and found tearing the party in the state apart.

