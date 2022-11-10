Adamawa APC fills in vacant positions, Patricia, Umar takes the oath of office for replacement

By Tom Garba

Adamawa All Progressives Congress (APC) after its state Executive Committee (SEC) meeting has resolved to fill in vacant positions of Women Leader and Vice Chairman, Southern Zone following the resignation of Hauwa Koma, and Mohammed Bako Gamu respectively.

Today at the party office in Yola, the legal adviser of the party, Barrister Idris Shuaibu administered oath office to Mrs. Patricia Yakubu and Honourable Umar Hammanjoda amidst cheering supporters.

The two officials stormed in and vowed to work for the progress of the party, obey the party’s constitution, and be obedient to the Constitution of the Federal Republic.

Hammanjoda in his response said do will be diligent in working hard toward the progress of the party as the 2023 general elections draw nearer.

While appreciating the party officials for finding them worthy praised the wisdom of the party officials for fishing out Mrs. Patricia to be part of the team.

He said the women should thank God for the selection of Patricia and that her influence in and outside Nigeria will surely bring dividends of democracy.

“To the women, I call on you all to thank God for having Patricia as your leader. She is connected, and very influential to ensure that women’s interests are protected.

“We want to assure you that we will serve the party according to the party’s constitutional, We will be fair to all party members and it’s enshrined in the party’s guidelines,” Umar said

Immediately after the swearing-in also, Mrs. Yakubu while thanking God for giving them the opportunity, she said it is a rare privilege and trust placed on them to work for the party and people.

“I promise to uphold this vow, the office, and the party constitution.” She said

She called on the women of APC in the state to discard all forms of the sentiment of whatever type and unite to bring success to the party in the coming 2023 general elections.

“I will work for hand in hand with Hauwa Koma, my sister who is the immediate past leader. Let’s unite, if we are united our males in the party will certainly be united for victory.

In 2019 we made a great mistake by allowing our interests to disunite us, this time around I’m assuring you that we are chasing them out of Government House, and we will take over the state. Please let us unite, without which, we can succeed.

Mr. Samaila Tadawus, acting Chairman of the state party welcomed them to the leadership fold and wish them the best in contributing to the success of the party.

