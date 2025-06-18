Adamawa APC denies Ribadu’s endorsement, says we only passed confidence vote

By Tom Garba

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Adamawa State chapter has issued a strong rebuttal to media reports suggesting that the party endorsed National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu for a position during a recent event in Hong Local Government.

The chapter clarified that the gathering was part of an ongoing tour to mobilize support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term bid in 2027, not to endorse Ribadu or any other appointee.

In a statement signed by Hon. Mohammed Abdullahi, the State Publicity Secretary, the APC described the media report as a “mischievous distortion” aimed at creating confusion and disaffection.

The party emphasized that the meeting in Hong was convened to rally members behind the state, zonal, and national leadership’s decision to support President Tinubu for another four-year term.

The statement further clarified that the APC did not endorse Ribadu for any position, as such decisions rest solely with the President. “There is no basis nor justification to endorse the NSA, as all persons nominated or appointed into positions are only nominated at the leisure of Mr. President,” the statement read.

Instead, the party passed a vote of confidence on Ribadu, a native of Adamawa State, for his commendable performance as NSA, a role entrusted to him by President Tinubu.

The APC urged the public to disregard the misleading reports and reaffirmed its commitment to mobilizing support for President Tinubu as the party’s flag bearer in the 2027 elections.

“We will continue to mobilize our people to ensure that we deliver Mr. President come 2027,” the statement concluded.

The clarification comes amid heightened political activities in Adamawa State as parties prepare for future elections, with the APC emphasizing unity and loyalty to the President’s leadership.