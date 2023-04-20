Adamawa: Anglican Archbishop congratulates Fintiri on the victory

….enjoins him to be fair to all people

By Tom Garba

An Anglican Archbishop of the Province of Jos and Bishop, Anglican Diocese of Yola, The Most Rev. Markus Amfani Ibrahim has congratulated the Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, as a winner of the rerun election conducted by the Independent National Commission (INEC)

Amfani issued a congratulatory press statement celebrating Fintiri’s victory and described it as “God’s fought the battle to liberate the entire people of Adamawa.

He said Fintiri is God’s instrument of use, and the unfinished assignment he was called to do has ended, which was why the ranging forces worked against were conquered.

While praying for God to keep him to the very end of his second tenure, Amfani enjoined him to be a brave leader by defending, fighting, and working for the overall interest of everyone in the state.

READ ALSO: Ruth Okorocha and Ramadan Oladipupo Emerge as.

“You won because God has never lost any battle, He fought it for you and join the people of Adamawa in celebrating you and praising God to still use you for the unfinished assignment He called you to do.

“Continue the good work by being a brave soldier leading a squadron of men and women whose collective destiny is in your hand for the coming four years.

“Be known the expectations of Adamawa people are much higher than your previous four years. Sir, this is without mincing words to work to defend this glaring victory. Congratulations, and May the Lord be with you. Amen!” Anfani said.

For more updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com