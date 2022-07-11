Adamawa: Admiral Yoghurt installs largest solar powered dairy factory in W’Africa

By Tom Garba

Sebore International Farms was on the thrust of history, Thursday, as the state of the art, largest solar-powered dairy firm in West Africa, Admiral Yoghurt was launched amidst pomp and pageantry.

The launch of the firm marks the beginning of the entrenchment of a solid economic blueprint via an industrial park that will usher in a shared prosperity amongst the immediate community of the firm, Adamawa State and Nigeria.

The project is supported by national and international partners including: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Sahel Consulting Group, Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) and Providus Bank.

In his keynote address, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sebore International Farms, Mallam Aminu Nyako, disclosed that the birth of the dairy firm, marked the beginning of an audacious dream to establish an industrial park archetypal to those in Dubai in order to rejuvenate the economic fortunes of Adamawa State and Nigeria.

He noted that the CBN’s desire to end the era of importation of dairy products through the backward integration of milk made it a strategic partner in the project.

Nyako, who went down memory lane, noted that Sebore International Farm, which became an Export Processing Zone in 2021, was established in 1982 by his father, Admiral Murtala Nyako, with the vision of providing an enabling and deregulated environment for export manufacturing and peak commercial activities at par with the best agro-allied businesses in the world, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

“Sebore Farms over the years, has mainly been known for its horticulture, tropical mangoes. At a time, it was the largest of its kind in West Africa, exporting admiral’a mangos to Europe and the Middle East.

“The farm is known for its dairy products, as well as its Agric extension services and very passionate about the increase in productivity of the average farmer.

“The farm offers extension services in crop production animal husbandry and artificial insemination all in a bid to increase the productivity of our people.

“In 2001 president Oluesegun Obansanjo deemed it necessary to reward and support the vision of Baba Maimangoro by making Sebore farms an Export Processing Zone,” he said.

Nyako noted that three years ago, Nyako’s family decided to reenergize the EPZ through the Sebore Agro Industrial Park, a gigantic project conceived to turn around the socio-economic fortunes of the Northeast and Nigeria as a whole.

Also speaking, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele noted that the apex bank in its move to ensure the stoppage of importation of dairy products supported the project through the Providus Bank.

Emefiele, who was represented by Chika Nwanja, head of CBN credit and retail division, noted that the commissioning of the factory is one of the success stories of CBN in terms of intervention in the dairy sector.

