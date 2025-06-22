ADA: Tinubu support group urges Nigerians to reject coalition

By Emma Okereh

A day after the coalition seeking to unseat president Bola Tinubu under the appelation, All Democratic Alliance (ADA), applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for registration as a political party, a Tinubu support group has asked Nigerians to ignore it .

A statement signed by the Convener/DG, Grassroots Organization for Tinubu 2027 (GO4TINUBU2027), High Chief Ikechukwu Anonye, Saturday and made available to newsmen, urged Nigerians to shun the coalition.

It said the politicians behind the movement are self serving as they had been in positions at different times to make the country better, an opportunity they squashed.

“Nigerians must be aware that their resolve to unseat president Tinubu in 2027 is selfish, and vengeance driven. We therefore advise, especially the ordinary citizens, not to allow them truncate the ongoing re-structuring of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision and achievements in 2 years.”

The statement reads in part:

“We alert Nigerians to be cautious of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), a group seeking INEC registration to contest the 2027 presidential election with a view to uprooting the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Behind this façade are selfish politicians who have had the opportunities of putting Nigeria on the right path but didn’t do it.”

“Their true intentions are to manipulate the system, perpetuate their hold on power, and further their interests at the expense of Nigerians.

“We urge citizens to reject this group’s agenda and stand vigilant against such ploys.” It submitted.