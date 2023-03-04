Actresses Chioma Akpotha, Georgina Onuoha battle each other

Social media followers of star actresses Chioma Akpotha and Georgina Onuoha are obviously enjoying the drama wafting from their Instagram handles, as the duo make hot exchanges with doses of bitterness for each other.

A long time ago, these two were great pals. But things have suddenly fallen apart, no thanks to Nigerian politics and its shenanigans.

The buzz is that the feud started after the 2019 polls, but no one knew it until Chioma Akpotha was nearly rough-handled by thugs last week during the presidential polls, when she went to vote in Eti Osa area of Lagos.

The hoodlums scared the living daylights out of her, forcing her to share a video narrating the ugly incident. But Georgina was fast to remind Chioma that her past political posture was responsible for her present ordeal at that polling centre.

READ ALSO: Boris Johnson faces damning new evidence in partygate

She covertly insinuated, or so it seems, that Chioma was one of those celebrities who drum up support for politicians for financial gains.

Is Chioma taking that? No way! She has called Georgina the ‘enemy within’ and threatened to sue her for proofs that she, Chioma hobnobs with politicians for money. This won’t be the end indeed. Just keep tabs for updates!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...