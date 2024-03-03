Actress Kate Henshaw loses mum

Famous Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has lost her mother.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emeka Rollas made the announcement in a post on his official Instagram page on Saturday.

Rollas, in his post, described the passage of Henshaw’s mother as a “sad day” for the AGN.

He wrote; “Sad Day for Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today.”

DAILY POST reports that Henshaw is the Public Relations Officer of the AGN.