Actress Kate Henshaw loses mum

5 hours ago
by Ihesiulo Grace
Kate Henshaw

Famous Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has lost her mother.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emeka Rollas made the announcement in a post on his official Instagram page on Saturday.

Rollas, in his post, described the passage of Henshaw’s mother as a “sad day” for the AGN.

He wrote; “Sad Day for Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today.”

DAILY POST reports that Henshaw is the Public Relations Officer of the AGN.

