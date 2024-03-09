Actress Doris Ogala blames Ibu’s family for the death of comic actor

By Orji Onyekwere

Outspoken Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, has blamed the immediate family of late actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu for his death .

The actress pointed out that the late actor suffered so much while he was sick, yet he managed to remain strong. She expressed her sadness via her Instagram page . The actress accused Ibu’s family of struggling for the actor’s property instead of taking care of him. She noted how the family left him alone and began to fight for his property while he was still alive.

The actress made another comment after a video surfaced showing the late comedian’s body being wheeled out of the hospital to a waiting ambulance for onward journey to his home town in Enugu State where he will be giving the final burial on a yet to be announced date by the family.

The video showed some members of the deceased family who were present as the body left the hospital. The body was accompanied from the hospital by his two sons Valentine Okafor and Daniel Okafor .

The angry Doris Ogala later wrote :

“Mr. Ibu’s body leaving the mortuary in Lagos to Enugu accompanied by his first son Valentine Okafor, kai this world… these people left this man alone. And what was more important to them was dragging money. Moving about in the police station… chai. It’s well. @ladyjasminec God saw your heart and suffering… it’s well.”

The versatile actor brought smiles to millions of movie lovers in Nigeria and all over the world who have being sending condolence messages to the family he left behind. The actor succumbed to the cold hands of death on Saturday 2nd March, 2024, due to cardiac arrest having under gone series of operations to amputate his leg.

In a career that spanned more than 40 years, the actor featured in over 200 movies and won a couple of awards.