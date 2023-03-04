Actor Olumide Oworu battles Desmond Elliot for Surulere Constituency Seat at Lagos House of Assembly

Nollywood actor and The Johnsons star, Olumide Oworu has given indications that he has his eyes firmly set on dislodging his colleague and senior Desmond Elliot from returning to the Lagos State House of Assembly where the handsome actor/Director turned politcian has been a prominent face in the last eight years.

Actor Olumide Owuru, who is an Obidient and running on the platform of the Labour Party, took to social media to make his declaration known.

Olumide’s Instagram handle has a flyer and a write-up stating the reason for his noble move Oworu wants to represent Surulere Constituency at the Lagos House of Assembly, a position held by his senior colleague Desmond Elliott.

In his statement, the young movie star revealed that he has a passion for youth development and wants a chance to make a change.

“It is with a sense of honour and duty that I announce my candidacy for membership of The Lagos State House of Assembly – Surulere Constituency 1 on the platform of The Labour Party.

“The youth of this generation in Nigeria are more politically aware than ever and are now striving to have our voices heard and take part in the government process of this great country.

“As someone with a passion for youth development, it is on this note that I tender myself in service to play my part in the actualization of an all-inclusive government, where the young Nigerian intellectuals have a chance to make a change by being a part of the move for the creation of a new Nigeria.

“Thank you for your support. A new Nigeria is Possible,” the post stated.

